August 8, 2022
WORLD
Can Arab countries use their ties with Israel to help the Palestinian cause?
A fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad appears to be holding in Gaza. The truce, brokered by Egypt, came after three days of intense Israeli missile attacks that left 44 people dead, including fifteen children. Tahani Mustafa, from the International Crisis Group explains. #Palestine #Gaza #Israel
