August 8, 2022
WORLD
Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirm ceasefire brokered by Egypt
Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement declared a truce late on Sunday, ending three days of violence. Egyptian mediators proposed the ceasefire to end the trading of rockets and artillery between the Israeli army and the Gaza-based armed group. Palestinian health officials say 44 people are dead, 15 of them children.
