Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain docks in Turkiye

Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying twelve thousand tonnes of Ukrainian grain has docked at a port in northwestern Turkiye. It's one of ten ships that have left Ukraine since the opening of the Ankara-mediated grain corridor just over a week ago. Yucel Acer from Yıldırım Beyazıt University unpacks the success of this grain deal. #UkrainianGrain #Derinceport #Russia