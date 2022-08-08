Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president

Kenyans will head to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new president, members of the national assembly, and county leaders. Four candidates are competing for the country's top job, but many predict a two-horse race between Deputy President William Ruto, and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenya analyst Catherine Amenya weighs in. #Kenyaelections #Railaodinga #WilliamRuto