August 8, 2022
Turkish flagged Polarnet docks in northwestern Derince
A total of ten cargo ships carrying grain have now departed Ukrainian ports in the past few days, after a breakthrough deal was reached with Russia last month. Under the agreement brokered by Türkiye and the UN, it's hoped that millions of tons of grain will be exported. On Monday, one of the ships reached its final destination in north-western Türkiye.
