WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish flagged Polarnet docks in northwestern Derince
A total of ten cargo ships carrying grain have now departed Ukrainian ports in the past few days, after a breakthrough deal was reached with Russia last month. Under the agreement brokered by Türkiye and the UN, it's hoped that millions of tons of grain will be exported. On Monday, one of the ships reached its final destination in north-western Türkiye.
Turkish flagged Polarnet docks in northwestern Derince
August 8, 2022
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us