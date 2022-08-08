August 8, 2022
Taiwan slams China for extending military drills around island
China has announced it's extending its military drills off the coast of Taiwan. They were meant to have ended on Sunday but Beijing said anti-Submarine and sea assault exercises would continue. It follows last week's visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Taiwan has accused China of using the drills as practice for an invasion of the island.
