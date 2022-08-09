August 9, 2022
Climate change risks Iran's hydroelectric power generation
A persistent drought blamed on the climate crisis has reduced Iran's ability to produce hydroelectric energy. The government is struggling to keep the lights on in a country which has one of the cheapest electricity prices in the world. It's introduced controversial measures to try to prevent the sort of power shortages that caused mass protests last year. Reza Hatami reports.
