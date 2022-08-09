What does the killing of four men in Albuquerque mean for the Muslim community?

Police in New Mexico believe the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque may be linked. Three of the men have been killed in the city in the past ten days. Another man died in November. Nihad Awad, executive director and co-founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, explains. #Muslims #Albuquerque #NewMexico