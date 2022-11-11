TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan receives Supreme Order of Turkic World in Uzbekistan
"The Turkic world is stronger today than yesterday," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after receiving the honour.
Erdogan receives Supreme Order of Turkic World in Uzbekistan
Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders’ summit. / AA
November 11, 2022

Türkiye's president has received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World award in Uzbekistan in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.

"As the Turkic world, we are stronger today than yesterday," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after receiving the honour, adding that the Organization of Turkic States has turned into an international organisation that is taking "firm steps" towards the future.

Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders' summit.READ MORE: Türkiye making every effort to end conflict in Ukraine: Erdogan

'Bridge between Europe and Turkic World'

Erdogan also congratulated Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his country serving as a bridge between Europe and the Turkic world with their observer member status in the group, as well as for Budapest's efforts for democracy in the EU.

The EU has stalled Türkiye's membership process for over 50 years, and Ankara will give "the necessary response when needed," Erdogan added.

The Supreme Order of the Turkic World honour places a "great responsibility on me," Erdogan said, and continued: "I am determined to continue our efforts to strengthen the solidarity between our peoples, to improve relations between our states, and to further enhance the international reputation of our organisation."

READ MORE:Uzbekistan confers high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Türkiye's Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us