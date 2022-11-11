TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRNC admitted to Organisation of Turkic States as observer member
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announces the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to the Organisation of Turkic States.
TRNC admitted to Organisation of Turkic States as observer member
“We are always by the side of TRNC everywhere,” Mevlut Cavusoglu says. / AA
November 11, 2022

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has been admitted to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member, the Turkish foreign minister has announced.

“We are always by the side of #TRNC everywhere,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter on Friday.

Decades-long dispute

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. 

As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

READ MORE:Türkiye making every effort to end conflict in Ukraine: Erdogan

READ MORE:Uzbekistan confers high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Türkiye's Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us