EU presents final text as talks in Vienna to revive Iran nuclear deal ends

A draft proposal on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is now on the table. It was presented after four days of talks in Vienna between Iran and the world powers. The discussions were mediated by the EU, which is now asking all parties to sign up to the proposed agreement. Former spokesperson for the Iraqi deputy PM Entifadh Qanbar weighs in. #EU #Iran #Nuclear