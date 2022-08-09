Türkiye’s Abdulhamid Han embarks on exploratory mission

The fourth member of Turkiye's fleet of drilling ships is being launched from the port of Mersin. The Abdulhamid Han is the most advanced vessel in the fleet, and will conduct exploratory missions as part of Ankara's Blue Homeland framework. Ahmet Uysal, director of the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies. weighs in on this exploratory mission. #Türkiye #AbdulHamidHan #BlueHomelanddoctrine