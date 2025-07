Türkiye’s fourth drillship, Abdulhamid Han, starts operating in Mediterranean

Türkiye’s fourth drillship, Abdulhamid Han, is starting its operations in the Mediterranean. Abdulhamid Han is one of five seventh-generation advanced-technology drilling ships in the world and will join a fleet of three others: Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz. #Türkiye #AbdulhamidHan #Mediterranean