WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uzbekistan confers high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Türkiye's Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has "a great reputation and influence" not only in Türkiye, but in the entire Muslim world, said Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Uzbekistan confers high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Türkiye's Erdogan
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday to participate in a summit of Turkic states. / AA
November 10, 2022

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has conferred the country's high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan visited Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday to participate in a summit of Turkic states.

In his address, Mirziyoyev said the award was being given to Erdogan for protecting and contributing to the welfare and prosperity of Muslims globally.

He added that Erdogan has "a great reputation and influence" not only in Türkiye, but in the entire Muslim world.

"This is a great honour that this precious order is given to me on the behalf of Imam Bukhari," Erdogan said after receiving the award.

READ MORE: Turkish president visits Kazakhstan for talks, regional summit

'Strong brotherhood'

The president underlined that he is accepting the order as a symbol of "eternal and strong brotherhood' between Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Thanking Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan, Erdogan said: "I fully believe that we will take our relationship, which we have raised to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, to even higher levels."

Uzbekistan awards scientists, researchers, writers, as well as leaders of foreign countries and governments for their special services with the high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order.

READ MORE:Russian pullout from Ukraine's Kherson region is 'positive' move: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us