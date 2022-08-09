WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kosovo, Serbia at a Breaking Point?
In this episode, we look at renewed tensions between Serbia and Kosovo ahead of a meeting in Brussels between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The EU says it's difficult to predict if the meeting on August 18 will help restart the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Relations between the two countries reached a breaking point last week when ethnic Serbs blocked access to two border crossings in the north of Kosovo. Taulant Qenaj went to Mitrovica in Kosovo to see how the situation is there now. Also, Bulgarians are heading into another snap election, the fourth in two years. And each one of them has dragged the country into a political crisis. In late July, the Bulgarian Socialist Party announced it had failed to form a government following the resignation of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. We take a closer look at why Petkov's pro-EU government collapsed after just six months, and how the conflict in Ukraine has changed Bulgaria's political landscape. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp
Kosovo, Serbia at a Breaking Point?
August 9, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us