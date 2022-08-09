August 9, 2022
UN reports mounting evidence of crimes including murder and torture in Myanmar
The United Nations has reported mounting evidence of crimes against humanity -- including murder, torture, and sexual violence in Myanmar. The investigating team said women and children in particular were being targeted. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a coup last year. Last month, it executed four pro-democracy activists.
