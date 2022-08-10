Three killed, dozens injured in clashes with Israeli forces

At least three Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured during clashes in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli soldiers have stormed a home in Nablus. The Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade have confirmed the death of one of its senior commanders. Yossi Mekelberg from Chatham House weighs in on the escalations in the occupied territories. #Israel #Palestine #AlAqsaMartyrs'