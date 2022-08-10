Türkiye's fourth drill ship sets off to the Mediterranean for gas exploration

Turkiye has launched its new oil and gas drilling ship on its maiden mission in the Mediterranean Sea. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the ship will operate within Turkiye's sovereign territory and there's no need to seek permission from any countries. Suay Nilhan Acikalin from Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University explains what message Ankara is sending by launching this gas exploration. #AbdulhamidHan #Mediterranean #Türkiye