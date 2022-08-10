WORLD
Flint water trial awaiting jury's verdict
In the US, the consultants who advised the state of Michigan to switch the source of its drinking water in the city of Flint are now awaiting a jury’s verdict in a civil trial, years after thousands of people were poisoned by lead and other toxins. The Flint water contamination crisis began in 2014 when residents began complaining about foul-smelling and discoloured water from their taps. After turning a blind eye to the complaints at first, the city has since replaced most of the old lead pipes, but as Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, clean water alone can’t bring back what it has lost.
August 10, 2022
