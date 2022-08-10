August 10, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Scientists say Europe’s drought will be worst in 500 years
Scientists have issued a dire warning that this year’s drought in Europe could be the worst in 500 years. The European Commission Joint Research Centre also predicts the drought will worsen in the coming years. Durwood Zaelke from the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development weighs in on what needs to be done to curb the climate crisis. #Climatecrisis #Europe #drought
Scientists say Europe’s drought will be worst in 500 years
Explore