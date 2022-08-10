August 10, 2022
New report: One year under Taliban rule, Afghan children are suffering
One year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, children are suffering, and girls are affected more than boys. The NGO Save the Children has published a new report. It paints a desperate picture for minors living under a leadership that has shown little signs of respecting universal rights. Afghan national television presenter Diva Patang weighs in on this report. #Afghanchildren #Taliban #SavetheChildren
