August 10, 2022
China's war games intensify after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
China repeats a threat to use force against Taiwan, saying it has zero tolerance for the island's separatists. Xi Jinping issued his first White Paper on Taiwan, insisting the self-governing territory falls under Beijing's control. Emanuel Yi Pastreich, director at the Asia Institute unpacks Beijing-Taipei tensions. #China #Taiwan #Pelosi
