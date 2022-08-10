A year under Taliban, report says nearly 50% of girls don't attend school

One year after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, children are suffering, and girls are affected more than boys. The NGO Save the Children has published a new report. It paints a desperate picture for minors living under a leadership that has shown little signs of respecting universal rights. Pashtana Durrani, executive director at 'Learn' explains. #Taliban #Afghanistan #SaveTheChildren