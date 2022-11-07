WORLD
French bishops accused of sexual violence
All of the accused will face either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures, says the president of the Bishops' Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort.
The church was rocked last year by the findings of an inquiry that confirmed widespread abuse of minors by priests, deacons and lay members of the Church dating from the 1950s. / Reuters Archive
November 7, 2022

Eleven former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former bishop of Bordeaux who has confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago, a senior church body announced.

Jean-Pierre Ricard, a long-standing bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, has admitted to a "reprehensible" act on a 14-year-old, the president of the Bishops' Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, told reporters on Monday.

All of the accused will face either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures, added de Moulins-Beaufort, the archbishop of northeastern Reims.

French bishops are meeting in Lourdes in southwestern France for their autumn conference where they plan to discuss ways to improve their communication and transparency regarding historic sex crime allegations against the clergy.

READ MORE: French report: Clergy, other church men abused 330,000 children for decades

Widespread abuse

The church was rocked last year by the findings of an inquiry that confirmed widespread abuse of minors by priests, deacons and lay members of the Church dating from the 1950s.

It found that 216,000 minors had been abused by clergy over the past seven decades, a number that climbed to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church are included, such as teachers at Catholic schools.

The commission that produced the report denounced the "systemic character" of efforts to shield clergy from prosecution, and urged the Church to pay compensation to victims.

Ricard retired as bishop of Bordeaux in 2019 but he remains a cardinal, a position usually held for life.

READ MORE: Pope Francis vows justice for victims of sex abuse

SOURCE:AFP
