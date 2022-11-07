WORLD
Frankfurt voters remove city's mayor who is accused of corruption
Peter Feldmann, who is a member of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats, was removed from his post following a referendum.
Feldmann, 64, denied any wrongdoing. His trial opened last month. / AA Archive
November 7, 2022

Voters in Germany's main financial centre, Frankfurt, have removed the city's mayor who is on trial in a corruption case.

Authorities said 95.1 percent of those who turned out on Sunday voted to recall Peter Feldmann, a member of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats who has been mayor for 10 years.

Frankfurt prosecutors in March charged Feldmann with exercising undue advantage. 

They alleged that his partner had earned an unreasonably high salary as the head of a daycare facility for children run by an organization that had helped raise funds during his 2018 re-election campaign, and that he had planned to “sympathetically consider” the organization's interests in return.

Feldmann, 64, denied any wrongdoing. His trial opened last month.

He also did himself no favours after local top-flight soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League in May, including with a scene in which he took the trophy from the team's captain and coach at an official reception. 

Eintracht said Feldmann, who apologised for that incident, was no longer welcome at its stadium.

Ignoring calls to resign

Feldmann ignored widespread calls to resign in recent months, including from his own party. 

He said that he would step down in January; the city council voted shortly afterwards to remove him. 

Feldmann ignored a deadline to accept that decision, which set up Sunday's referendum.

Feldmann's period in office officially ends on Friday. 

His deputy, Nargess Eskandari-Gruenberg of the Green party, will carry out his duties until a new election is held. That has to happen within four months.

