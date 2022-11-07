WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somalia army repulses Al Shabab attack on military base - Defence Ministry
The attack began with two suicide car bombs at around 0200GMT, followed by hours of heavy fighting, a military official says.
Somalia army repulses Al Shabab attack on military base - Defence Ministry
The Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group has killed tens of thousands of people since 2006 in Somalia. / Reuters Archive
November 7, 2022

Suspected Al Shabab terrorists have attacked a Somali military base in the central Galgaduud region, days after the area was captured by government forces.

The army repulsed the attack on Monday on the base housing national and local troops in Qayib, a village captured from Al Shabaab last week, defence ministry spokesperson Abdullahi Ali Anod told the state news agency SONNA.

The attack began with two suicide car bombs at around 0200GMT, followed by hours of heavy fighting, Ahmed Hassan, a military officer in the nearby town of Bahdo, said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been killed in the raid, Hassan said.

A spokesperson for Al Shabab could not immediately be reached by telephone.

The Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group has killed tens of thousands of people since 2006 in their fight to overthrow Somalia's Western-backed central government.

READ MORE:Casualties feared as suicide bomber hits Somali capital

READ MORE: Dozens of Al Shabab terrorists killed in fierce clashes: Somalia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us