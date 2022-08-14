Africa Matters: Zimbabweans running out of time

Frozen bank accounts, no access to basic services and possible deportation. That's the reality that awaits more than 178,000 Zimbabweans living in South Africa at the end of the year. For the last 12 years, they have been allowed to legally work and study in their neighbouring country, once they had an exemption permit. But last November, South Africa made a sudden U-Turn.