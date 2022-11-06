Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

Infantry Contract Private Mustafa Ozturk and Ismail Esmer were killed on Sunday after PKK terrorists opened fire at a military base zone, said the ministry.

"Despite all the [medical] intervention, they could not be saved and became martyrs," the statement said.

Two soldiers were also injured in the attack.

The National Defence Ministry conveyed condolences to the soldiers' families, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Turkish people.

One of the soldiers, Mustafa Ozturk, was one of eight siblings of the family and will be laid to rest on Monday, sources told Anadolu Agency.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

