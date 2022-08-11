Satellite images debunk Moscow’s Crimea air base blast claims

New satellite images of Tuesday’s blast sites at a Russian air base in Crimea appear to debunk Moscow’s claims that the explosions were accidental and that no vital machinery was damaged. Ukraine has still not officially claimed responsibility for the strikes. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and said attacks on its territory would cross ‘a red line.’ TRT World Correspondent Melinda Nucifora reports from Odessa.