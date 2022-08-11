WORLD
Is Japan doing enough to tackle human trafficking?
Japan has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, but when it comes to human trafficking, Tokyo may not be doing enough to tackle the problem. Last month the US released its annual anti-human trafficking report which said the Japanese government has failed to address the issue of trafficking. Are the claims fair? Guests: Adam Whittington Founder of Project Rescue Children Mariko Yamaoka Director of Not For Sale Japan Terry Fitzpatrick Director of The Alliance to End Slavery and Trafficking Nancy Snow Professor of Public Diplomacy at Kyoto University
August 11, 2022
