WORLD
2 MIN READ
Why is it so hot and how can we adapt?
It's hot! But is it too hot to handle? The UK and Europe are experiencing the highest summer temperatures yet which has caused wildfires, infrastructure problems and hundreds of deaths. So how do we adapt to climate change? Nexus speaks to Alice Hill, a Climate Risk Analyst who advised President Barack Obama - she says climate change beliefs are divided along political party lines. Ella Gilbert, a Climate Scientist says climate change is making heatwaves more intense, Ashley Heeren is an architect that focuses on adapting buildings to deal with the heat and she says 3D printing will transform the construction industry, while Mick Pearce is all about bio-mimicry and created a 'self cooling' building in Zimbabwe. They both say we have to turn to nature! And Dr Saud Ghani - known as ‘Dr Cool’ - is the man responsible for the air conditioned stadiums that will be enjoyed by fans at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
Why is it so hot and how can we adapt?
August 11, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us