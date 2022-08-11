Secretary of state concludes his tour to three African countries

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has concluded his three country African tour with a visit to Rwanda. Blinken's tour comes within weeks of similar trips by French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a new competition for geopolitical influence by international powers across the continent. But African leaders remain skeptical and calls for greater democracy have been countered by accusations of foreign interference.