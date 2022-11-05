WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties feared as suicide bomber hits Somali capital
A security official confirms that a suicide bomber blew himself up near General Dhigobadan training camp in southern Mogadishu.
Casualties feared as suicide bomber hits Somali capital
The military facility has been targeted by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab several times. / Reuters Archive
November 5, 2022

Casualties are feared after a suicide bomber blew himself up near an army training facility in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security official has said.

The official who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone on condition of anonymity after the attack on Saturday said there were casualties but declined to give an exact figure.

"What I can confirm to you is that the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who blew himself up near General Dhigobadan training camp in southern Mogadishu. We don’t know how many people have been killed or wounded," he said.

Also, the state-run Somali National News Agency said: "Innocent civilian casualties were reported as a suicide bomber blew himself up outside of the Candy Army Base in Mogadishu, a cowardly attack by Al Shabab Khawarij after experiencing military setbacks at battlefields."

The military facility has been targeted by Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab several times.

READ MORE:Dozens of Al Shabab terrorists killed in fierce clashes: Somalia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us