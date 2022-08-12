August 12, 2022
UN chief urges demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant
The UN chief has called for a demilitarised zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant. The largest nuclear facility in Europe has been the scene of frequent shelling since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Former British intelligence colonel Philip Ingram explains how a demilitarised zone could work. #Zaporizhzhia #Russia #Ukraine
