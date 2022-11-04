WORLD
3 MIN READ
G7 agrees on 'coordination mechanism' to help Ukraine reconstruction
The group says Russia is trying to "terrorise the civilian population" of Ukraine with attacks against people and infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities.
G7 agrees on 'coordination mechanism' to help Ukraine reconstruction
The G7 also expresses concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on nuclear weapons. / Reuters
November 4, 2022

The G7 has agreed a new structure to funnel aid to Ukraine to help rebuild infrastructure targeted by Russia, the group's foreign ministers have said after talks in Germany.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure," the ministers said on Friday after a two-day meeting in the western city of Muenster.

The group said Russia was trying to "terrorise the civilian population" of Ukraine with attacks against people and infrastructure, in particular energy and water facilities.

"Indiscriminate attacks against civilian population and infrastructure constitute war crimes and we reiterate our determination to ensure full accountability for these and crimes against humanity," the ministers said in a statement.

The G7 also expressed concern over Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on nuclear weapons and said any use of such arms would be met with "severe consequences".

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," they said.

READ MORE:G7 seeks coordinated, aligned policies on Ukraine conflict, China

Third of Ukraine's power grid destroyed 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia's campaign against Ukraine's energy network has left around 4.5 million people without power.

For weeks Russian forces have rained missiles and explosive drones onto Ukraine infrastructure, apparently hoping to turn sentiment among the Ukrainian public and its neighbours against the war during the cold of winter.

Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of the country's power stations. The Kiev government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.

READ MORE:Live blog: G7 calls on Russia to extend Ankara-brokered grain deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us