August 12, 2022
How robust are nuclear facilities like Zaporizhzhia?
The UN Security Council has held an emergency meeting after more shelling at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Kiev and Moscow are blaming each other for actions the UN says could lead to disaster. Europe's largest nuclear plant was seized by Russia in early March. Paul Ingram from the University of Cambridge explains. #Zaporizhzhianuclear #UNSC #Russia
