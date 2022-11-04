The 1915 Canakkale Bridge and Malkara-Canakkale Highway have been selected as the most successful project in the "construction methodology" category by the International Road Federation (IRF).

The IRF announced it during the Global Roads Achievement Awards in the "Roads to Tomorrow Conference" held in Washington, DC, between October 31 and November 3, citing the innovative methods and engineering solutions implemented in the record completion time of four years.

In 2021, the International Road Federation named the 1915 Canakkale Bridge and Motorway Project as the "Most Successful Financing Project of the Year" due to its multi-financing structure with a variety of resources.

The 1915 Canakkale Bridge has so far won 12 financial awards, 1 environmental award, 4 employment awards and 2 engineering awards.

Canakkale Bridge

Construction on the bridge began in March 2018 and was completed in early 2022, with a total cost of $3.41 billion.

The bridge connects with a system of highways ringed around the Marmara Sea, home to nearly one-third of Türkiye's population and a region that hosts major industrial and commercial hubs.

Officials say the project will ease ferry traffic, especially during public holidays, as it creates an alternative route for transportation from the provinces of Istanbul and Thrace to the Marmara and Aegean regions.

In addition to reducing travel time, the bridge links important ports in the Marmara and Aegean regions to the country's transportation network.

The megaproject is the country’s fourth bridge and the fifth crossing to connect Europe and Asia after the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Marmaray Rail Tunnel and the Eurasia Tunnel.

