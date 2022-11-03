WORLD
4 MIN READ
New UK govt dumps plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
PM Rishi Sunak’s government says "there are no plans to move the British embassy" to Jerusalem, a reverse from the policy of short-lasted Liz Truss rule.
New UK govt dumps plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
UK says its embassy will continue to operate from Tel Aviv.
November 3, 2022

Britain's new government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out moving the UK embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"It has been looked at," a government spokesperson told reporters on Thursday. "There are no plans to move the British embassy," she added.

The idea of such a move was voiced during former PM Liz Truss' Tory leadership contest and a review into the matter was ordered by her after becoming premier.

Husam Zomlot, Palestine's ambassador to the UK, thanked "the government, opposition parties, faith leaders, activists and members of the public whose efforts have helped keep the UK in line with international law on the matter."

"The question about the location of the UK's Embassy should never have been asked in the first place," he said.

The sovereignty of Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the occupied heartland of Palestine and its ultimate capital. 

READ MORE: Australia walks back recognition of West Jerusalem as Israeli capital — FM

'Much work needs to fix Balfour's injustice'

The US, under former president Donald Trump's government, had decided to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Washington's decision drew condemnation across the world that fuelled the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. 

Trump administration had also lobbied other countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem and some tiny Pacific island countries followed the suit. 

Türkiye along with Yemen, staunch supporters of Palestine's cause, initiated a UN General Assembly vote, in which 128 countries condemned the US decision, with only nine countries supporting it.

Only a few countries have recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital with recent declarations of Kosovo and Guatemala.

"There is much work to be done to create a conducive environment for peace in the Middle East and make amends for the historic injustice caused by the Balfour Declaration, 105 years ago," Zomlot said.

"We call on the British government to play an active role, recognise the State of Palestine, affirm the UK's support for the rights of Palestinian refugees, ban all illegal goods and products from the settlement in occupied territories and sanction companies working in and profiting from them," he added. 

Last month, Christian Church leaders in Jerusalem voiced concern over British plans to relocate the UK embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city.

In a statement, the Council of the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem said it noted "with grave concern the recent call" of Truss to review the embassy’s location.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us