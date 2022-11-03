TÜRKİYE
NATO chief hails Türkiye's support to Ukraine, role in fight against terror
Türkiye plays major role in fight against terrorism, including in NATO mission in Iraq, says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Stoltenberg says Türkiye is 'highly valued NATO ally, making important contributions to our shared security'. / AA
November 3, 2022

Türkiye's support to Ukraine during the conflict has reduced "some of the effects of brutal war," the NATO chief has said, commending Ankara's efforts.

"I want to thank Türkiye, for all its support to Ukraine. The cutting-edge drones and ships built in Türkiye are helping to uphold Ukraine's right to self-defence," said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a joint news conference on Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

"Türkiye is highly valued NATO ally and making important contributions to our shared security. You play a major role in the fight against terrorism, including in our mission in Iraq," he said.

Stoltenberg hailed Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "for negotiating safe passage for Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and easing the global food crisis," saying that implementation of the grain deal demonstrates the "important role" Türkiye plays in the conflict in Ukraine.

Ankara's "diplomatic efforts are supporting and enabling" the grain deal, he said, and exchange of prisoners were "extremely important" in reducing "some of the effect of the brutal war going on in Ukraine."

READ MORE: Türkiye monitoring Sweden's compliance on deal for NATO bid: Erdogan

Ankara making efforts to extend deal

For his part, Cavusoglu recalled that the Black Sea grain export deal needs to be renewed in 20 days and affirmed Türkiye's continued efforts to ensure that the deal is implemented uninterrupted.

"It is imperative to resort to diplomacy despite all challenges for clashes to end," he stressed.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in July to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol. 

It returned to the deal on Wednesday after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Over 10 million tonnes of grain has been sent through the landmark deal so far.

READ MORE: Russia agrees to continue with Ankara-brokered grain deal: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
