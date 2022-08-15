New tech makes realistic faces possible in Metaverse

The idea of a 'metaverse', a virtual reality space where users can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment, which has been the stuff of science fiction novels for decades. And creating such a space for mass adoption in the real world has been slow going. But new technologies have made it easier for many to envision a new way to work and play. Sarah Balter has more. #Metaverse #VirtualReality #AvatarFaces