WORLD
1 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport Ranked Europe's Busiest Again
Many industries across the world are still suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including global air travel. But Istanbul airport took the rank of Europe's busiest during this year's peak travel season, with about 6 million passengers going through the airport in June alone. Major airports in Europe have seen demand skyrocket from a year ago, but are still about 30% behind compared to 2019 whereas, in Türkiye, the figure was up 115% from last year. Due to staffing shortages, airports across North America and Europe are also seeing weak recovery in air travel. Guest: Alex Macheras Aviation Analyst
Istanbul Airport Ranked Europe's Busiest Again
August 12, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us