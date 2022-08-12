August 12, 2022
UN chief warns fighting near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant threatens 'disaster’
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that continued shelling around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could lead to ‘disaster’. Mariana Budjeryn from the Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center weighs in on chances of a nuclear disaster if this warning is not heeded. #Zaporizhzhi #Guterres #nuclear
