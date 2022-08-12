Wildfires rage across countries as Europe battles a drought

The prolonged heatwave across Europe has created the perfect conditions for wildfires. In South-West France they are particularly bad and have been burning for several days. There’s also a significant fire in central Portugal. Meanwhile in the UK the government has declared an official drought for large parts of southern England. Scientists are reminding us this is the consequence of global heating and such conditions will become the new normal in large parts of Europe.