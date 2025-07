Afghan Sikhs in India rebuild from scratch

Minorities in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are living in fear with a sharp escalation in religious persecution. In June, an attack on a Sikh shrine in Kabul left at least 50 people dead. Just over 100 Sikhs and Hindus now remain in Kabul, and they are desperately waiting for their Indian visas. Smita Sharma spoke to some Afghans who have managed to escape to New Delhi.