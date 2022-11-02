WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran accuses US of inciting Iranians to follow 'enemy' as protests continue
Iran has been rocked by six weeks of protests that flared over Mahsa Amini's death after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's dress code for women.
Iran accuses US of inciting Iranians to follow 'enemy' as protests continue
Since the protests erupted, dozens of people, mostly demonstrators but also including members of the security forces, have been killed. / Reuters Archive
November 2, 2022

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has accused the United States of seeking to manipulate the people by supporting protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

"The reports of intelligence agencies show that the enemy had established a plan for Tehran and the country's large and small cities," Khamenei said on Wednesday, referring to the United States.

He was speaking to a group of schoolchildren, invited to mark the anniversary of the start of the 1979 hostage crisis at the US embassy in Tehran.

"Their plan, their objective is to get the Iranian people to follow them, and the opinion of the Iranian people to become identical to the opinion of the British and American leaders," Khamenei said.

The protest movement that erupted over Amini's death has spread to schools where, according to online videos, girls have removed their headscarves and chanted anti-government slogans.

READ MORE:Iran security forces use tear gas, open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

'Lack of understanding'

"The presence of some teenagers and young people (on the streets) is the appearance of things," said Khamenei.

"They are our own children and we have no quarrel with them," said the Iranian leader.

"They participated (in the protests) because of excitement and emotions and a lack of understanding of what is going on.

"The ones who matter are the main directors of (these incidents) who act behind with a plan," he said.

Since the protests erupted, dozens of people, mostly demonstrators but also including members of the security forces, have been killed. Hundreds more have been arrested.

"In the complex war of recent weeks, the United States, the Zionist regime (Israel), some insidious powers in Europe and some groups have deployed all their means to strike the Iranian nation," Khamenei said.

READ MORE: US to expand ‘costs’ on Iran for treatment of protesters

READ MORE: Legitimacy, morality, and effectiveness of sanctions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us