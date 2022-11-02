BIZTECH
Turkish Airlines gets coveted APEX World Class award for 2nd year in a row
Passengers group APEX also names Türkiye's national flag carrier a 5-star global airline for the 6th time straight.
Passengers rated over a million flights from almost 600 airlines around the world for the results. / AA
November 2, 2022

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines received the APEX World Class award for the second time in a row thanks to its international standards of safety, well-being, sustainability, service and guest experience, the air carrier has announced.

Turkish Airlines got the honour at the 2022 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)/IFSA EXPO in Long Beach, California on October 26.

The airline passengers group APEX also named Turkish Airlines a Five-Star Global Airline for the sixth consecutive time thanks to its service standard.

Passengers rated over a million flights from almost 600 airlines around the world for the results.

Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of Turkish Airlines’ board and executive committee, said: "As only eight airlines were deemed worthy of this (APEX World Class) award around the globe, it shows the significance of our achievement."

"We will continue to shape and enrich our services in accordance with the expectations and satisfaction of our guests in the framework of safety and sustainability.”

In September, Turkish Airlines was named the top carrier in Europe at the World Airline Awards organised by air transport rating agency Skytrax.

SOURCE:AA
