Perseid meteors flash across Türkiye's Mt Nemrut

It's that time of the year when stargazers scale Mount Nemrut in Türkiye's southeast at dawn to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower. While the meteroids never fail to amaze each year, the site near an ancient temple-tomb has its own mysteries that have stood for more than two millenia. Rumeysa Kalin Karabulut was there.