August 13, 2022
WORLD
Mass shooting in Montenegro's Cetinje leaves ten dead, including children
Montenegro has declared three days of mourning after the worst mass shooting in the country's history. 10 people, including two children, were killed by a gunman who opened fire in the city of Cetinje. Another six are injured; of whom three are in a critical condition. The gunman himself was later shot dead. Shoaib Hasan has the latest
