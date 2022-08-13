August 13, 2022
UN: At least 77 people killed by heavy rains and floods in Yemen
the UN says at least 77 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced in the capital Sanaa, after heavy rains triggered flash floods. After years of war, poverty, and hunger, life will now be even harder in the country. The collapse of the economy and social infrastructure meant to insulate them has made them even more vulnerable to threats like climate change.
