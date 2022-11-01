WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump alleges vote 'rigging' in Pennsylvania swing state
Ex-US president Donald Trump links to a report on an obscure right-wing website suggesting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania could be tainted by fraud.
Trump alleges vote 'rigging' in Pennsylvania swing state
Trump and his allies led millions of Americans into believing the 2020 presidential election was not free and fair, even as his own administration declared it the most secure vote in history. / Reuters Archive
November 1, 2022

Donald Trump has expanded his campaign of undermining trust in US democracy to this year's midterm elections, claiming baselessly that voting in a crucial swing state had been "rigged."

The 76-year-old former US president, who tried repeatedly to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden through a torrent of disinformation about nonexistent fraud — returned to the playbook in a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Trump linked to a report on an obscure right-wing website suggesting that hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania could be tainted by fraud.

"Here we go again!" Trump posted. "Rigged Election."

The report cites a claim made last week by 15 Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania that, as of October 21, more than 240,000 ballots had been sent out to "unverified" voters.

"That is an enormous number of ballots which, according to the law, must be set aside and not counted for the 2022 General Election unless the voter produces ID," the legislators stated in a letter to the state government.

But Pennsylvania's state department said the letter was based on a poor understanding of the Keystone State's classification process — conflating applications for mail-in ballots with approved mail-in ballots.

"There are not 240,000+ 'unverified ballots,' as certain lawmakers are claiming. That is misinformation," the department, which administers the state's elections, said in a statement.

READ MORE:Trump reserves millions in ads in key states ahead of midterm elections

'Democrats are playing games again'

Pennsylvania requires applicants for postal ballots to provide proof of identification — alongside the request or separately. The ID is verified before the vote is counted.

If the voter fails in this requirement before the cut-off point, six days after election day, the ballot simply isn't counted.

The state department said the identity of the voter had yet to be verified on around 7,600 mail-in ballot applications statewide.

Trump had already been making noises by Friday about election irregularities, calling Pennsylvania's election "a total mess."

"The Democrats are playing games again because they know they are in deep trouble after unleashing skyrocketing crime, record Inflation, a war against American Energy, etc," Trump said.

Pennsylvania is one of 35 states holding US Senate elections on November 8, as well as picking a new governor and a slate of local officials.

Trump and his allies led millions of Americans into believing the 2020 presidential election was not free and fair, even as his own administration declared it the most secure vote in history.

He was impeached in 2021, one week before leaving office, for inciting a riot by his supporters at the US Capitol in Washington.

READ MORE:Biden compares Republican ideology to 'semi-fascism'

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us